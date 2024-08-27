Are schools closed in Gujarat today? Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As Gujarat has continued to face heavy rainfall for the past couple of days, the normal life has come to still. Baroda and Ahmedabad were the worst affected city in the state where heavy rains led to waterlogging in streets and infrastructural damage. As per IMD, Baroda received 26 cm of rainfall on August 26, followed by Ahmedabad and Rajkot which received 10 cm and 9 cm rainfall respectively. The weather department has also issued a red alert for the state for the next two days. Trains and bus services have been badly affected, so are the schools.

Primary schools closed

As a red alert is in force, the state is likely to receive above-normal rainfall and the situation is expected to go worse. Given that, the Gujarat education department has announced a holiday for all primary schools in the state on Tuesday. The announcement is limited to the primary schools only and hence the junior, HSC and SSC schools will remain open.

Notably the development of the Deep Depression over north Gujarat and its westwards movement in the past 6 hrs, about 70 km S-SE of Deesa hs caused heavy rains in the state. Thhe DD is poised to move slowly W-SW across the Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by the morning of 29th August.

Rain in Gujarat on Tuesday