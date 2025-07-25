High-speed horror in Gandhinagar: Four killed in suspected drunk driving hit-and-run | Video High-speed horror in Gandhinagar: The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV, offering crucial evidence of the car's reckless speed and the moment of impact. The footage is being examined by police as part of the ongoing probe.

Ahmedabad :

A devastating hit-and-run incident in Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar, has claimed the lives of four people, with officials warning that the death toll may rise. The accident occurred near Randesan when a speeding car rammed into a group of pedestrians.

Eyewitnesses suspect drunk driving

Local residents allege that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The impact was so severe that it left even bystanders and elderly pedestrians walking some distance away visibly shaken.

Caught on camera

The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV, offering crucial evidence of the car's reckless speed and the moment of impact. The footage is being examined by investigators as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities launch investigation

The Gandhinagar police have initiated an investigation and are working to identify the driver and determine whether intoxication was a factor. Gandhinagar Mayor confirmed the fatalities and noted that emergency teams are monitoring the situation closely.

Community in shock

The accident has left the Randesan community stunned and grieving, with many calling for stricter enforcement against reckless and drunk driving in the city.

More details are awaited in this regard.