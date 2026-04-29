Gujarat civic polls: AAP seat count rises 10 times, sweeps Narmada district panchayat, 12 taluka panchayats

New Delhi:

A new chapter is unfolding in the politics of Gujarat, and this time the story is being shaped by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Recent local body election results clearly show that a wave of change is now visible on the surface. The party is increasingly being seen as a new and growing political force.

AAP ahead with strong numbers

The clearest sign of this shift comes from the numbers. In the previous elections, the party had just 69 seats. This time, it has crossed 650 seats, a massive jump. The party has also secured a majority in the Narmada district panchayat and won in more than a dozen taluka panchayats.

One of the most striking results came from Dediapada, a tribal region, where the party won all 11 district panchayat seats. This is being seen as a strong message from areas that have often felt ignored. Similarly, in Amreli district’s Bagasara taluka, the party won 10 out of 16 seats.

Congress fades, BJP faces new challenge

The elections also shed light on the weakening position of the Congress party, which failed to secure control of any district panchayat.

While the BJP continues to remain a dominant force, the ground reality suggests it is now facing a serious and growing challenge from a third player. AAP’s focus on issues like education, healthcare, affordable electricity, and transparency seems to be connecting with people. Teachers, youth, women, and small farmers are increasingly showing support.

Its growing presence in rural and tribal regions is especially important, as it builds a strong base ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

A changing political landscape

For years, Gujarat politics has mainly been a contest between two parties. Now, that pattern appears to be shifting. A third force is not just emerging but establishing itself as a serious contender. While the assembly election is still some time away, the signs are clear. Growing organisation, rising vote share, and success at the local level are all pointing towards a bigger political change.