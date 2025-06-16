Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites today in Rajkot with full state honours | Key updates Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the 241 victims of the June 12 Air India 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Rajkot:

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, will be cremated in Rajkot later today with full state honours. As per the reports, Union Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral procession.

Preparations are underway for the last rites of Gujarat's 16th chief minister, who was in office from August 2016 to September 2021, in Rajkot.

Last rites at 5 pm today

At 11:30 am, the former CM's mortal remains will be handed over to his family at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. The remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and brought there at 2 pm. Rupani's remains will be kept at his house for about an hour before taking them out for a funeral in the evening in a procession. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm with state honours.

Around 2,000 kilograms of flowers will be used to decorate the hearse van that will carry the body of the former Chief Minister.

One-day state mourning

The state government has announced a state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Rupani, with the national flag flying at half-mast. "Vijjay Rupani, Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat passed away on June 12. As a mark of respect, the government has decided that there will be one day of state mourning on 16th June (Monday) throughout Gujarat. The national flag will be flown at half mast on the day of mourning throughout the state…and there will be no official entertainment on the day," a government communication said.

Vijay Rupani's body identified via DNA test

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, hospital authorities said, hospital officials said.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi had said that the confirmation of the DNA match was made in the report that came at 11.10 am on Sunday.

Also Read: Air India plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's body identified via DNA test

Also Read: