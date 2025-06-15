Air India plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's body identified via DNA test Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the 241 victims of the June 12 crash of AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad :

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's body has been identified through DNA testing, confirming his death in the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad. Rupani was among the 241 victims who lost their lives when the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, "Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years..."

Vijay Rupani dies in Ahmedabad plane crash

Vijay Rupani was among the 241 people who tragically lost their lives when Air India Flight AI 171 crashed near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil confirmed the news, calling it a profound loss for the party and the state. "This is a very sad incident. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. We have lost two-time former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the crash, which is deeply saddening for the BJP family," Paatil said.

Vijay Rupani, 68, served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steering the state through significant periods, including post-COVID economic recovery. Known for his composed demeanour and steady administrative leadership, Rupani was widely respected across political lines.

Flight AI 171: A fatal journey

Air India Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad with 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian on board. Among them were two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Rupani’s unexpected death in the crash marks an emotional moment in Gujarat's political history and leaves a void in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership legacy.

Also Read: Air India plane crash: Vijay Rupani's last video emerges from Ahmedabad airport before boarding flight

Also Read: Vijay Rupani's 'lucky' number 1206 turns date of his fatal journey aboard Air India flight