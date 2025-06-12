Air India plane crash: Vijay Rupani's last video emerges from Ahmedabad airport before boarding flight Air India plane crash: The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Ahmedabad :

A video has surfaced showing former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani entering the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad shortly before boarding the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 to London. The CCTV footage, now part of the official investigation, captures Rupani walking into the terminal on the afternoon of June 12, just hours before the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner tragically crashed moments after take-off.

Rupani, one of the high-profile passengers aboard the flight, is dead along with many others passengers. Authorities have yet to confirm the full list of victims, as identification is ongoing through DNA analysis due to the severe impact and resulting fire.

The emergence of this final video adds a poignant moment to the unfolding investigation into one of the most devastating aviation incidents in recent Indian history.

Vijay Rupani dies in Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 people who tragically lost their lives when Air India Flight AI 171 crashed near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil confirmed the news, calling it a profound loss for the party and the state.

"This is a very sad incident. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. We have lost two-time former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the crash, which is deeply saddening for the BJP family," Paatil said.

Vijay Rupani, 68, served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steering the state through significant periods, including post-COVID economic recovery. Known for his composed demeanour and steady administrative leadership, Rupani was widely respected across political lines.

At the time of his passing, he held the responsibility of being the BJP’s state in-charge for Punjab.

Political Journey: From activist to Chief Minister

Rupani’s political journey began in the 1970s with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He was jailed for one year during the Emergency in 1975 for participating in anti-government protests.

His public service career formally began in 1987 when he was elected as a corporator in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, later becoming its mayor. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2006 to 2012.

As Chief Minister, Rupani led the rollout of Gujarat’s Industrial Policy 2020 and focused on development initiatives, especially in tribal and underdeveloped regions.

He voluntarily stepped down from the Chief Minister’s role in September 2021, paving the way for current CM Bhupendra Patel ahead of the assembly elections.

Flight AI 171: A fatal journey

Air India Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad with 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian on board. Among them were two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Rupani’s unexpected death in the crash marks an emotional moment in Gujarat’s political history and leaves a void in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership legacy.

Here are some related stories of the Air India plane crash-