Cockpit voice recorder recovered from Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash site Air India plane crash: The aircraft crashed into the campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm on June 12, killing 241 out of 242 on board as well as 29 on the ground.

Ahmedabad :

The Cockpit Voice Recorder black box of Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, has been found, said the officials on Sunday. The CVR will help identify the possible cause behind the deadly crash that killed 270 people, including 241 people on board.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), one of the two essential 'black boxes' of an aircraft, is a crucial tool in aviation accident investigations. According to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the CVR captures audio recordings from the cockpit, including pilot conversations, radio communications, alarm sounds, and ambient background sounds in the final hours or minutes leading up to a crash. Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.

Cockpit voice recorder found

"The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched a detailed investigation, and the NTSB is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols since the aircraft is American-made. Officials confirmed that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were located and secured," an official release said.

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy to find the cause of the crash for investigators.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI 171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the London-bound aircraft crashed into the nearby campus of the medical college in Meghaninagar area and burst into flames, moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

What is a Black Box in an aeroplane?

The black box of an aircraft actually consists of two separate devices: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR). According to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), all large commercial aircraft, and some smaller commercial, corporate, and private aircraft, are mandated to carry these two recorders.

The CVR captures audio from the cockpit, while the FDR logs a wide array of technical flight parameters, such as speed, altitude, engine performance, and control inputs. Together, these two devices store crucial information about an aircraft’s performance and the pilot's last conversations, especially during the final moments before an incident.

Role of Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)

The CVR records all sounds in the cockpit, including: Pilot and co-pilot conversations, cockpit sounds like alarms, engine noise and switch clicks, Radio communications with air traffic control. This helps identify human errors, technical failures, or miscommunications that may have contributed to the crash.

The black box plays a crucial role in making air travel safer by uncovering accident causes and helping aviation authorities prevent future disasters. While passengers rarely see it, the black box is one of the most important pieces of safety equipment in an aircraft. It not only helps uncover the truth behind crashes but also contributes to ongoing improvements in aviation safety standards worldwide.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: PM Modi's Principal Secretary P K Mishra visits Air India plane crash site, reviews relief measures

Also Read: