Bullet train project: Metal piece falls on track in Ahmedabad, several trains cancelled, rescheduled A piece of gantry metal from the ongoing Bullet Train project in Ahmedabad fell onto the tracks, causing disruptions to several train services, which were promptly cleared and resumed by railway authorities.

In a recent incident, a piece of gantry metal fell onto the tracks between the Geratpur and Vatva sections of Ahmedabad, where the construction for the Bullet Train project is currently underway. The falling metal caused a temporary disruption in several train services, as authorities worked quickly to clear the track and ensure safety for operations to resume.

The debris that fell onto the track was part of the ongoing construction related to the high-speed rail project, which aims to connect Ahmedabad and Mumbai. As a result, multiple train services were delayed, diverted, or cancelled as crews worked to remove the obstruction and inspect the track for any potential damage.

Disrupted train services:

Several train services were affected due to the incident:

Fully cancelled trains:

23.03.25 - 69107 MEMU (BRC-VTA) 23.03.25 - 19417 BVI-VTA Express (BVI-VTA) 23.03.25 - 69113 MEMU (BRC-VTA) 24.03.25 - O9410 Heritage Spl (EKNR-ADI) 24.03.25 - 20950 EKNR-ADI (EKNR-ADI) 23.03.25 - 20936 INDB-GIMB Express (INDB-GIMB) 24.03.25 - 20935 GIMB-INDB (GIMB-INDB) 23.03.25 - 19310 Shanti Express (INDB-ADI) 24.03.25 - 19309 Shanti Express (ADI-INDB) 23.03.25 - O9412 GWL-ADI Spl (GWL-ADI) 24.03.25 - 20901 Vande Bharat (MMCT-GNC) 24.03.25 - 20902 Vande Bharat (GNC-MMCT) 22.03.25 - 19166 Sabarmati Express (DBG-ADI) 24.03.25 - 12009 Shatabdi Exp (MMCT-ADI) 24.03.25 - 12010 Shatabdi Exp (ADI-MMCT)

Rescheduled trains:

23.03.25 - 19418 VTA-BVI Express (VTA-BVI) – Fully cancelled due to the incident. 23.03.25 - 69116 MEMU (VTA-ANND) – Fully cancelled. 24.03.25 - 69114 MEMU (VTA-BRC) – Fully cancelled.

Diverted trains:

23.03.25 - 14702 BDTS-SGNR (BDTS-SGNR) – BRC-RTM-CNA-AII. 22.03.25 - 16312 TVCN-SGNR (TVCN-SGNR) – BRC-RTM-CNA-AII. 23.03.25 - 12478 SVDK-JAM Exp (SVDK-JAM) – RTM-COR-BEC-UD-Z-HMT-ADI-VG. 23.03.25 - 11090 PUNE-BGKT Exp (PUNE-BGKT) – BRC-RTM-CNA-AII-MJ. 23.03.25 - 15046 OKHA-GKP Exp (OKHA-GKP) – ADI-ASV-HMT-UDZ-BEC-RTM.

Response and resolution:

Railway officials quickly responded to the incident and initiated safety protocols, dispatching crews to clear the debris from the tracks. The authorities worked tirelessly to ensure the tracks were inspected for damage, and normal train services resumed with minimal delay.

Although the incident caused some inconvenience to commuters, the swift actions of the railway authorities helped mitigate the impact on train operations. The authorities have promised to investigate the cause of the incident and implement further safety measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

The Bullet Train project is a major infrastructure undertaking that is expected to significantly enhance travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Despite the setback, the project continues to progress, with the authorities remaining committed to overcoming the challenges faced during such large-scale construction efforts.

(Inputs from Anamika Guar)