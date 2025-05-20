Ahmedabad demolition: Over 2,500 illegal houses to be razed today in phase two of encroachment drive | VIDEO To execute the demolition smoothly and efficiently, the administration has deployed a formidable fleet of 75 bulldozers and 150 dumpers, alongside a massive police force of 8,000 personnel to maintain law and order and prevent any disruptions.

Ahmedabad :

The Ahmedabad administration launched a major demolition drive on Tuesday in the Chandola Lake area as part of the second phase of its ongoing crackdown on illegal encroachments in Gujarat. In a sweeping action, the authorities are targeting over 2,500 illegally built houses, most of which are believed to belong to illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

This follows the first phase conducted on April 29 and 30, during which approximately 3,000 illegal structures were razed. In both phases, the focus has been on reclaiming land and tackling the issue of infiltration and illegal settlements that have expanded unchecked over the decades, as per officials.

Massive deployment for massive action

To execute the demolition smoothly and efficiently, the administration has deployed a formidable fleet of 75 bulldozers and 150 dumpers, alongside a massive police force of 8,000 personnel to maintain law and order and prevent any disruptions. Officials stated that meticulous planning went into this operation due to the sensitive nature of the area and the scale of illegal occupation.

As per reports, Chandola Lake has long been identified as a stronghold of undocumented Bangladeshi migrants. The illegal occupation of land in this area began in the 1970s and 80s, gradually expanding into a dense network of unauthorised colonies.

In 2002, an NGO reportedly helped establish a settlement named Siyasat Nagar, which later became a hotspot for human trafficking and forged documentation networks. Between 2010 and 2024, the pace of illegal construction surged dramatically, with thousands of makeshift homes mushrooming on government land near the lake.

Recent detentions and ongoing investigations

Over the past few weeks, Gujarat Police have detained thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, many of whom were found to be residing in Ahmedabad. Authorities claim that a sizable number of these individuals were living in Chandola Lake's encroached zones. As per officials, the aim of the operation is not only to reclaim public land but also to curb unlawful migration and dismantle criminal networks operating under the guise of slums.

