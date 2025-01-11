Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Gujarat: This is the second round of demolition in Bet-Dwarka, as a survey conducted after the 2022 demolition revealed more illegal constructions, which led to this action.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Dwarka (Gujarat)
Published : Jan 11, 2025 12:40 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 12:41 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: 50 unauthorised structures removed in mega demolition drive on Bet Dwarka island.

Gujarat: Around 45-50 unauthorised structures were removed in a mega demolition drive on Bet Dwarka island in Gujarat today (January 11). The state government's bulldozer was deployed in Gujarat's 'Devbhoomi' Dwarka district (Bet-Dwarka). Action has been initiated on Saturday against illegal residential and commercial structures in the Balpar area of Bet-Dwarka.

Keeping coastal security in mind, the demolition drive began in Bet-Dwarka in 2022, and since then, illegal constructions have been cleared in several districts, including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, and Junagadh.

According to intelligence agencies and other reports, coastal areas were becoming hotspots for various illegal activities.

