Ahmedabad airport receives bomb threat, security sweep conducted Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, prompting a full security sweep by police, the cyber crime branch, and CISF personnel. No suspicious items were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

New Delhi:

A bomb threat email sent to Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport triggered an intensive security sweep on Tuesday. However, officials confirmed that no suspicious object was found in the search.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), G Division, VN Yadav told mediapersons an unidentified sender had emailed the threat, prompting immediate action by local police, the cyber crime branch and other agencies. “The threat turned out to be a hoax. The Airport Police and cyber crime team are carrying out further investigation,” Yadav said.

In a statement, the airport spokesperson said a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was promptly activated and the email was deemed “non-specific.” Security personnel, including the CISF’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted extensive checks as per standard protocols. “No suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations remained unaffected. The safety and security of passengers and staff remain our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

This incident follows a spate of hoax bomb threats in Gujarat over the past six months, including at the Gujarat High Court, the Ahmedabad airport, and more than 20 private schools across the state.

(With PTI inputs)