Donald Trump's India visit: Here's what the United States president will bring along with him

The United States President Donald Trump is all set to embark on his first India visit when his Air Force One lands in Ahmedabad on February 24. Ahead of Trump visit, a US military aircraft has already landed in Ahmedabad as part of the security operation involved with United States president's visit. During his two-day visit, the US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Inc biggies like Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anand Mahindra among others. Here we take a look at the convoy and security bandwagon that POTUS will bring with him to India.

Needless to say that Trump's security is a costly affair considering the threat perception and strict security protocol.

Here's a look at what Trump will bring along with him:

Air Force One: Fully functional White House in Air

Air Force One refers to the highly customised Boeing 747-200B aircraft that transports America's Commander-in-Chief - The President of the United States of America. The Air Force One aircraft carries the tail codes 28000 and 29000. The Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A. Air Force One is Emblazoned with the words “United States of America,” the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States.

Air Force One can refuel midair and state of the art technology

The aircraft is enabled with technology that can protect against an electromagnetic pulse. Air Force One is equipped with advanced secure communications equipment, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the United States.

Air Force One has 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels which has a highly functional office for President. The aircraft also has a medical suite that can turn into an operation theatre in case of a medical emergency during the flight.

Air Force One specs

Capable of refuelling midair

Four jet engines

Body to withstand an electromagnetic pulse

Speed: Can touch 630mph (mach 0.92)

Crew: 26 (varies)

Passengers - Can accommodate 70

Air Force On-Board Facilities Main Deck Top Deck Trivia President's suite Office

Gym

Conference Room

Dining Room

Press section Crew Lounge

Flight Deck

Communication Centre Air Force One is operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, part of the White House Military Office as per the information published on White House official website. However, it was President John F. Kennedy (1962) who became the first President to fly in a jet specifically built for presidential use – a modified Boeing 707.

The Beast

It would be interesting to see if President Trump goes for a 22-km roadshow in Ahmedabad on his limousine - widely known as the Beast.

The US presidential motorcade includes two limousines (identical) and other security and communications vehicles. The cavalcade is transported ahead of the president visit in a United States Air Force transport aircraft.

The President travels in a limo called Cadillac One - the cost of which is approx $ 1.5 million. The black beauty weighs 20,000 lbs and is called The Beast.

The Beast came into service during Barack Obama's inauguration.

The BEAST.

The Beast is equipped to withstand any terror attack and also has essential medical supplies onboard including a fridge full of president's blood type. Needless to say, the idea is to be ready to withstand any sort of attack against the POTUS.

President's convoy has two similar Beasts. The decoy vehicle that accompanies POTUS convoy has the same Washington DC licence plates - 800-002.

POTUS motorcade

POTUS MOTORCADE Electronic defence car

Secret service agents cars

Car with Aides and Doctors

Presidential limousine and decoy

Lead Police (Motorbike and car)

Counter Assault team

Intelligence Team

Rear Guard Vehicle

Ambulance

Control and Support Car

Hazardous Material Unit

& Press car

Marine One

Marine One is referred to the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president of the United States. The helicopters are transported wherever the POTUS visits. Marine One refers to the president's large Sikorsky VH-3D Sea Kings or the newer, smaller VH-60N White Hawks.

Like the Air Force One and The Beast, Marine One is also designed to be battle-ready with an anti-missile defence system. Over a period of time, these majestic helicopters have seen upgrades based on the need of the POTUS.

Marine One flies in a group with decoy helicopters, sometimes as many as five. One helicopter carries the President, while the others serve as decoys. Upon take-off, these helicopters begin to shift information to obscure the location of the President.

India Inc Awaits Trump

Preparations for Trump's visit is already in full swing. On his first day in Ahemdabad, Trump will be visiting Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram after which he will take part in a 22-km-long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders will then visit the newly-prepared Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Trump will be addressing more than a lakh at the Motera. Cricket superstars like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among others have been invited for the Trump speech in Motera.

One day two of his visit, President Trump is scheduled to meet top names of India Inc in New Delhi. A CEO's round-table will be organised to facilitate a meeting between the US President and corporate honchos in the national capital.

Business biggies including Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman A M Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are expected to attend the round-table meeting with Trump, PTI reported.

The United States President is also scheduled to visit Agra for a glimpse of the historic Taj Mahal.