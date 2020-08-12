11 Interesting Facts about Vikram Sarabhai -- Father of India's Space Programme

Today marks the 101st Birth Anniversary of one of the greatest scientists in the country, Vikram Sarabhai. This visionary scientist who is also known as the father of the Indian Space Program is responsible for initiating space research and nuclear power development. Sarbhai was born on August 12, 1919. He attended Gujarat College, Ahmedabad, but later shifted to the University of Cambridge, England. Sarabhai founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) IN 1947. The PRL is also known as the cradle of space sciences in India.

Remembering the Father of Indian Space Programme - #VikramSarabhai on his birthday. An award-winning physicist, industrialist and innovator, he set up ISRO, IIM- Ahmedabad and many other notable establishments. pic.twitter.com/6peS2xkz8o — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 12, 2020

On his 101st Birth Anniversary, here are some interesting facts about Vikaram Sarabhai:

Sarabhai is the founder of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) He set up the Operations Research Group (ORG), the first market research organisation in the country Sarabhai also set up the Nehru Foundation for Development in Ahmedabad, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA) and CEPT among other notable institutes. He also intiated the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) in Kalpakkam Sarabhai started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian Satellite Due to his efforts the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian cosmodrome. It was due to his that the first Indian Satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian cosmodrome. He held many distinguished positions including the President of the Physics section of ISC in 1962 and the President of General Conference of the IAEA, Vienna in 1972. He also served as the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India from 1966 to 1971. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972 for his contribution in the field of science. The lander on India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 which was to land near the South Pole of the moon on September 20, 2019, was named Vikram in his honour.

