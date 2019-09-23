Alert! Pakistani fraudsters looting money using WhatsApp; Defence ministry issues advisory

KBC-WhatsApp fraud alert! Are you WhatsApp messenger user? If yes, then this news is very important for you as Ministry of Defence has issued an advisory that Pakistani fraudsters are looting money from your bank account using WhatsApp.

Security agencies have discovered that Pakistan-based operatives are trying to trap people using the popularity of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) using several fake social media handles.

"It has been reported by cyber cell, ministry of defence that adversaries are taking advantage of the popularity of TV show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" by making individuals join WhatsApp groups and sending fake KBC messages to trap individuals," a security advisory issued by the defence ministry said.

Earlier, Nalasopara resident Kavita and her family had become a victim of these fraudsters, who received a call from trickers where the callers said they were from KBC. They told Kavita that she will get Rs 25 lakh through KBC lottery! The family believed it and ended up dupped.

The advisory further said that Pakistani-based mobile numbers - '92-3077902877 and 92-3040943299' are the administrators of such WhatsApp groups. The Cyber Cell of the MoD advised people to immediately exit such groups if one has already been added to it.

200 fake handles of military officers:

The cyber cell had found over 200 fake handles of military officers including both serving and retired officers had come up on social media who were tweeting and spreading messages as per the Pakistani narrative on the Kashmir issue.

How to save your money:

The cyber cell has advised people to configure their WhatsApp settings in a manner that only a person whose contacts details are saved in your phone can add you without an invitation.

Go to 'Settings--Account---Privacy--Groups

Then check My Contacts option and done.

Individuals are advised to configure their WhatsApp settings that only people whose contact number is saved in your phone can add them in a group, without an invitation. It also gave directions for that.

ALSO READ: Pakistan based social media handles posing as KBC team to trap people: Defence Ministry

ALSO READ: ALERT! Visit bank ATM for withdrawing cash? You need to watch this ATM fraud video to save your bank details