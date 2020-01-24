Explained: Why Thai Magur fish in Noida is creating problems

Culture of prohibited exotic ‘Thai Magur’ continues unabated onto the Indian platter despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal. Farming of Magur fish has been banned since 2000 because of its highly predatory nature which, according to the tribunal would affect the ecological balance of water bodies. The Thai Magur that like the Indian Magur, is popular among consumer as it’s cheap and has a good market share, is flooding the Gautam Budh Nagar markets in Noida.

Thai Magur, scientifically known as Clarias gariepinus, is a 3-5 foot long air-breathing fish that can move on dry ground and survive in the mud.

Why was the Magur fish banned?

Thai Magur fish was banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2000.

The presence of Thai Magur in any water body destroys its ecological balance

Thai Magur is a cannibal species that impacts the indigenous biodiversity and in-turn reduces the food base for water birds.

The Indian Magur does not engage in cannibalism like the Thai Magur.

Thai Magur are fed rotten meat with spinach which pollutes the water bodies.

Thai Magurcarries diseases like Argulosis, commonly known as fish lice.

Thai Magur is also believed to be carcinogenic.

Why is it still in Noida Market?

Thai Magur grow quickely in size, yeilding high returns for breeders in a short time.

If a local variety gains 300gm in six months, a Thai Magur grows up to a Kg within the same time.

Input cost of breeding carp in a 1-hectare pond can be between Rs. 1.5 lak and Rs. 2 lakh in a year.

If a breeder switch to Thai Mahur, the yield can double because it is fast-breeding species.

Last week, The Fisheries department, reportedly, had seized and destroyed about 1,500 Kg of the banned fish in Ghaziabad’s Jhalava. According to estimates by the fisheries department, Gautam Budh Nagar has water bodies that yield about 1,200 to 1,500 tons of carp a year.

The Uttar Pradesh government, after the Tribunal’s warning, had notified provisions to book those breeding and farming the banned species under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.