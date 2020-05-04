Noida-Greater Noida: Things allowed to open from today

Image Source : INDIA TV Lockdown 3.0 will remain in place till May 17.

India today enters the third extended phase of lockdown i.e lockdown 3.0 that will remain in place till May 17 for two more weeks. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the lockdown that was supposed to end on May 3 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as the nation is still witnessing between 1,000-1,500 positive cases per day.

However, the third extended phase of lockdown is a little different from earlier lockdown period as the government has given several relaxations like opening of standalone shops, both essential, non-essentials, liquor shops besides other services including re-opening of the private offices. However, the relaxations will depend on in which zone (containment, red, orange and green) a particular region is falling.

Noida falls under the red zone, therefore, the city has been divided into containment and non-containment zones. The Noida administration has been sealing a region within 1-km range where only 1 coronavirus case has surfaced and upto within 3-km radius where more than 1 COVID-19 cases have surfaced.

Here's a list of things that will be allowed in Noida (Gautam Bhuddh Nagar), Greater Noida -- from May 4 onwards during lockdown 3.0.

Allowed Not allowed/Shut Conditional relaxation Shops (essential, non-essential) inside gated residential complexes Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls Private offices with 33 per cent strength, rest work from home ​Shops selling essential goods in market, market complexes Schools, colleges, educational institutions Government office as per guidelines Standalone liquor shops only outside red, orange and containment zones between 10 am - 7 pm Spa, salons, barber shops Domestic help (maids, others) - No guidelines issued so far by Noida administration 4-wheeler vehicles with two passengers outside red, orange and containment zones Gatherings (political, social or religious congregations, protest rallies and sports events), places of worship, assembly of four or more people Meetings not more than five or more people 2-wheelers outside red, orange and containment zones with no pillion rider Bicycles, rickshaws, auto rickshaws Not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding events Industrial operation in SEZs, export-oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships with access control Cabs, taxis, Inter-district buses Not more than 20 people allowed during funerals, social distancing has to be followed

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage