BMC issues new guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai. Check Details

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued revised testing guidelines in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. In the revised guidelines, BMC has made the COVID-19 test mandatory for pregnant women who are likely to deliver in the next five days, while at the same time stated that the test is not mandatory for emergency surgery.

In a circular issued, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) writes, "MCGM resolves to ramp up testing of symptomatic cases to contain the virus effectively and efficiently. Currently, the government of India and the Government of Maharashtra have revised the discharge policy as per the categorization of patients," the statement read.

Testing Guidelines for General Citizens

All symptomatic persons (fever, cough, difficulty in breathing) within 14 days of international travel shall be tested.

All asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases shall be tested.

All symptomatic health workers shall be tested.

All hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory illness shall be tested even if asymptomatic.

Pregnant women residing in containment areas or in large migration gatherings/evacuees center from hotspot districts presenting in labour or likely to deliver in the next five days should be tested even if asymptomatic

All symptomatic patients identified in -- SARI clinics, fever clinics, OPD in hospitals -- shall be tested.

Only if there is a strong suspicion of COVID-19 in persons requiring elective surgery or surgery which can wait for 48 hours, the doctor can ask for the COVID-19 test.

No emergency surgeries should be denied to the patient for want of COVID-19 test.

For patients or regular hemodialysis, test for COVID-19 should not be asked as a routine before every procedure and only if there is a strong suspicion, the person requiring dialysis is afflicted with COVID-19, then COVID-19 test may be prescribed and such patients, both suspected and positive COVID-19, should be referred to dialysis faculty for COVID-19 patients.

