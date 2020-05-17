Lockdown 4.0: MHA issues guidelines for work places

Image Source : FILE PHOTO MHA has issued new guidelines as lockdown has been extended for two more weeks in the country. (Representational image)

Lockdown has been extended in the country for two more weeks as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued updated-new guidelines for the country on Sunday evening. Lockdown 4.0 will be in place now till May 31, starting Monday (May 18). At a time when the country is bracing up for third extented period of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, take a look at national directives-guidelines issued by MHA for work places.

Guidelines for work places for COVID-19 management during lockdown 4.0

As far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed.

Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact eg door handles, etc shall be ensured including between shits.

All persons in charge of work place shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shits, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all state governments and union territory administrations, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said under the new guidelines effective from Monday, states and UTs will now categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by MHA.

New guidelines on lockdown measures have been issued in supersession of earlier lockdown orders, except the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued on the movement of persons.

These guidelines have been issued after taking into consideration the views of the state governments following the video conference held by the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers on May 11, Bhalla said.

The home secretary said states and union territories (UTs) will now categorise red, orange and green zones and inside the red and orange zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration and local urban bodies with technical inputs at local level and by taking into consideration the health ministry guidelines.

