Sector V to Salt Lake: Metro services on Kolkata East-West corridor begins today. Phase 2 will connect Kolkata

Metro services on Kolkata East-West corridor begins today

Kolkata--the city of joy, is all set to welcome India's first 'underwater' metro service. The metro line, which is also the world's cheapest metro services will begin in Kolkata from this week after the partial rollout of the East-West Metro service on February 13. As of now, Kolkata's Metro service caters to the North-South route, stretching from Dum Dum to Garia. The city will now get the East-West Metro, which happens to be the second Metro line in Kolkata after 1984. It is particularly special as a portion of the East-West Metro will run underwater. The new Metro line will connect Salt Lake and Howrah and is expected to be in business by 2021. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the first train under East-West Metro service from Salt Lake on February 13 and the commercial run will start from February 14.

Here are few things to know about India's first 'underwater' metro service:

The ‘Kolkata East-West Metro Project’ project is 16.6km long, and will include a pair of 10.8-km long rail tunnels that run underground. The remaining 5.8 kms will be at an elevation. The tunnel will include a 520-m section that will run under the Hooghly river, which will be India’s first underwater tunnel. The underground Metro will stretch from Phoolbagan station up to Howrah Maidan, and will have a total of 6 stations in between, including Phoobagan, Sealdah, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan. The tunnel will cross the Hooghly river between Mahakaran and Howrah stations. After completion, the new Metro line will be able to carry around close to a million people every day—that’s nearly a fifth of the population of Kolkata. The drive from Salt Lake to Howrah can take over an hour. The new Metro line will cut this down to less than 30 minutes. Even the river crossing, which can take 15 minutes by ferry and often 30 minutes by road, will now be crunched to just a minute. Phoolbagan is the first of the six stations along the East-West Metro that is ready to function and will be inspected by the commissioner of railway safety sometime this month. And the Metro will be ready till 2021. The unique feature of this metro is the platform screen doors. The platform screen door will not only prevent accidental fall on tracks but also intentional fall. Inside the metro, we have many new features like the real-time monitory, through which any information which has to be disseminated to the passengers can be done from the control room directly. An obstruction detection system has been introduced to protect the passengers Around 2,100 passengers can travel at a time on this train which has 6 coaches. The facility of regenerative braking has been introduced so as to indulge in energy conservation practices. Generally, there are 2 motormen on a Metro train but there will be only one on the new train. He will be responsible for monitoring the entire set up as the system is mostly machine-controlled.

