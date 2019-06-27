Kolkata Metro to extend services on weekends from July

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Kolkata Metro is set to extend its services on weekends while also increasing the number of rakes travelling between North 24 Parganas district's Noapara and Dumdum from July 1, a circular issued by the Metro Railway authority said on Thursday.

As many as 236 metro rakes (118 pairs) will run between the two terminal stations-- Dumdum and Kavi Subhash -- on Saturdays, 12 more than the current number, while 124 rakes (62 pairs) will be at service on Sundays instead of 110 rakes at present, the circular said.

Three more trains between the Dumdum and Noapara stations will be added on weekdays while seven and nine more trains will be added on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.

The metro services on Sundays will also start at 9 a.m. instead of 9.50 a.m.

Currently, 284 (142 pairs) rakes are at service in the Dumdum-Kavi Subhash route on weekdays.