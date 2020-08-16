Awaaz e-Awam: Grievance portal to be set up in all 20 J&K districts

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh has announced that Centre will assist the Union Territory Government of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) to establish Grievance Portal in each of the 20 districts of the newly formed UT. Forging further the collaboration between Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and J&K Government for Online Public Grievance Redressal portals at each of the 20 Districts, Awaaz e-Awam Portal will be revamped with the mapping of last-mile grievance officers for improved quality of grievance redressal and reduced response timelines.
Awaaz e-Awam Grievance portal to be set up in each J&K district
- Dr Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir held a telephonic discussion on the plan for next phase of expansion of the online Public Grievance Redressal portal in the Union Territory.
- The Union Minister convened a meeting of senior officers dealing with Public Grievances, including Secretary ARPG Dr.Kshatrapati Shivaji and Additional Secretary V. Srinivas.
- A plan was finalised to extend and establish a Portal in each of District Headquarters in Jammu & Kashmir for addressing the grievances of citizens and for providing services seamlessly at their doorstep.
- To implement this initiative, it has been decided that Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (ARPG), Government of India will further enhance the ongoing collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Government to revamp the "Awaaz e-Awam" Portal with mapping of last-mile grievance officers for improved quality of grievance redressal and reduced timelines in effective disposal of cases.
- Dr Singh informed that in pursuance of this endeavour, a focused team of officials from DARPG would be constituted to work with Jammu & Kashmir Government in the coming days.
- This initiative is a continuation of a series of sustained efforts by the Union Government to create a transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in line with the vision outlined by the PM Modi.