Awaaz e-Awam: Grievance portal to be set up in all 20 J&K districts

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh has announced that Centre will assist the Union Territory Government of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) to establish Grievance Portal in each of the 20 districts of the newly formed UT. Forging further the collaboration between Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and J&K Government for Online Public Grievance Redressal portals at each of the 20 Districts, Awaaz e-Awam Portal will be revamped with the mapping of last-mile grievance officers for improved quality of grievance redressal and reduced response timelines.

Dr Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir held a telephonic discussion on the plan for next phase of expansion of the online Public Grievance Redressal portal in the Union Territory.

The Union Minister convened a meeting of senior officers dealing with Public Grievances, including Secretary ARPG Dr.Kshatrapati Shivaji and Additional Secretary V. Srinivas.

A plan was finalised to extend and establish a Portal in each of District Headquarters in Jammu & Kashmir for addressing the grievances of citizens and for providing services seamlessly at their doorstep.

To implement this initiative, it has been decided that Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (ARPG), Government of India will further enhance the ongoing collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Government to revamp the "Awaaz e-Awam" Portal with mapping of last-mile grievance officers for improved quality of grievance redressal and reduced timelines in effective disposal of cases.

Dr Singh informed that in pursuance of this endeavour, a focused team of officials from DARPG would be constituted to work with Jammu & Kashmir Government in the coming days.

This initiative is a continuation of a series of sustained efforts by the Union Government to create a transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in line with the vision outlined by the PM Modi.

