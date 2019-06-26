Image Source : AP Health Index: India’s Top 5 performing states

Niti Aayog has released its second Health Index for states. The index ranks the states on their performance in the health sector.

The ranking was done under three catagories - larger states, smaller states and UTs.

The base year for the index was taken as 2015-16.

Here’s a list of Top 5 performing states when it comes to Health Index

Kerala - Kerala has held the top spot for second year running. However, Kerala has seen a dip in its overall score from 76.55 in 2015-16 to 74.01 in 2017-18. Andhra Pradesh - Andhra Pradesh takes the second spot with an overall score of 65.13 which is up from 60.16 of last time. Maharashtra - Maharashtra comes third with an overall score of 63.99 which is also up from 61.07. Gujarat - Gujarat sits at fourth spot with 63.52 score. It's score last time was 61.99. Punjab - Punjab comes in at 5th spot with 63.01 score which has dropped from 65.21.

The next 5 spots have been taken by Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Health Index: India’s worst performing states

Uttar Pradesh - UP sits at the bottom of the list with a score of 28.61 which is even lower than the last count for UP which stood at 33.69

Bihar - Bihar sits just above UP with a score of 32.11 which has seen a significant drop of 8 points from its last score of 38.46.

Odisha - Above Bihar comes Odisha with 35.97 overall score. Odisha has also seen a drop of 4 points in its score from 39.43.

Madhya Pradesh - MP sits fourth from bottom with 38.39 score. Last score for MP was 40.09

Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand has a score of 40.20 which gets it into the bottom 5. UK has also seen a drop of 5 points from the last count of 45.22.

Rajasthan, Assam, Jharkhand sit just above the bottom 5 in the list