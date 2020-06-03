Cyclone Nisarga: What to do if you are outdoors during storm

Image Source : AP A message written on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea was barreling toward India's business capital Mumbai on Tuesday, threatening to deliver high winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' has intensified further and the eye diameter of the storm has decreased to about 65 km during past hour. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (CrPC) to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety. While, it's safe and best that you stay at home during the storm; but if, you are stuck outside you need to know how to protect yourself. The National Disaster Management Authority of India has issued some guidelines in light of Cyclone Nisarga.

What to do if you are stuck outside during cyclone:

If you are caught outside in a cyclonic storm, don't panic. Stay clear of broken electric poles and wires and other sharp objects that may hurt you. Look for a safe and secure shelter Don't enter damaged buildings Call helpline numbers and use SMS to save phone battery

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is likely to hit the state on or after June 3 with winds expected to gush up to 100-110 km per hour. On Tuesday, the Gujarat Relief Commissioner said on Tuesday that the state is ready to tackle the cyclone with zero casualty aim. The administration has initiated action for shifting around 80,000 people to safer places in southern Gujarat.

STAY CALM, STAY SAFE!

