161-feet tall Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in an area spanning 20 acres. All we know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ram Mandir construction to be completed in 3-3.5 years. PM Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone in the first week of August.

Ram Mandir foundation stone is likely to laid on August 3 or 5, a spokesperson of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has said. The trust has invited PM Modi for the Bhoomi-Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. Once the construction of Ram Temple commences, the iconic structure is expected to be completed in 3.5 years.

Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya | What we know so far

Ram Mandir foundation stone ceremony, expected to be laid by PM Modi , is expected to be laid on August 3 or 5

, is expected to be laid on August 3 or 5 The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust will launch a massive nationwide fund collection drive from November 25 to December 25. The trust will contact 10 crore families across the country for financial help.

from November 25 to December 25. The trust will contact across the country for financial help. Ram Mandir construction will take 3 to 3.5 years .

. The construction will start after the finalisation of the temple's design to complete its construction.

Ram Mandir construction estimated cost is Rs 300 crore whereas Rs 1,000 crore will be required for the development of 20 acres of land around the temple premises.

around the temple premises. Ram Temple's proposed height has also been increased to 161 feet (earlier proposed 128 feet) and will have 5 domes , said Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

, said Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. The trust is expecting generous funding from corporates through their CSR funding, the Trust wants 'devotees of Rama' to also take part in the temple construction process by donating money.

In a bid to put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation, the supreme court in a unanimous 5-0 verdict ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood will remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to a Trust within three months for the construction of the temple.

