Assam issues WhatsApp helpline number for travel e-pass within state for people stuck in lockdown

Image Source : INDIA TV Kamrup (M) district administration has issued three numbers to be contacted via WhatsApp only for E-passes for Inter-District travel pass in Assam for three days.

In what can be a huge relief for lakhs of people including workers stuck during the lockdown, the Assam government has issued WhatsApp helpline numbers for people to apply for travel e-pass within the state. Once approved, the Assam travel e-pass can be used for within district travel during the lockdown in Assam.

The govt of Assam also has a portal where people can apply for inter-district public transport. The online form is available on the Assam government website- covid19.assam.gov.in. Assam has so far 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, 19 of whom have been cured and discharged.

The Kamrup (M) district administration has issued three numbers to be contacted via WhatsApp only for E-passes for Inter-District travel pass in Assam for three days- April 25 to 27 (2020).

The three WhatsApp numbers are - 8638112297 / 7002546684 / 6901462595, Guwahati Plus reported. Applicants have been requested to submit necessary details of the travel and information at the above WhatsApp numbers on or before 5 PM as on 24th April 2020.

People in an emergency situation can also request for inter-district public transport pass here.

Assam Helpline number for people stranded in other states

The Assam government has also issued helpline number for people stranded in other states. People stuck can call the Assam COVID-19 Helpline number 9615471547. Once a person calls at this Assam Helpline Number, they get a link requesting to submit all necessary details. On verification, an amount will be submitted to their account.

You can also log in Assam government website covid19.assam.gov.in for more details on e-pass and helpline numbers.

Image Source : COVID19.ASSAM.GOV.IN You can also dial at the Assam Helpline Numbers for emergency response in coronavirus lockdown. Photo credit: Assam govt website: covid19.assam.gov.in

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage