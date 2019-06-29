Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. These 12 hospitals may get shut down by DPCC | Here is why

These 12 hospitals may get shut down by DPCC | Here is why

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a closure notice to 12 hospitals for not adhering to biomedical waste norms. Here is the list of all the hospitals have been issued notice by DPCC.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2019 20:40 IST
12 hospitals shut down by DPCC
Image Source : FILE

12 hospitals shut down by DPCC

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday said it has issued closure notices to 12 hospitals for not adhering to biomedical waste norms.

The DPCC, in a statement, said it has so far identified 56 hospitals for violating the norms.

"Till June 26, 12 bedded hospitals have been handed closure directions and seven days to vacate patients and close down," it said.

"Environmental damage charges shall also be levied on all such violators," it added.

Here is the complete list of the 12 hospitals who have been issued closure notice: 

  1. Jyoti Medical Centre Hospital, Karol Bagh
  2. Jan Kalyan Hospital, Karol Bagh
  3. Aastha Medical Centre, Lajpat Nagar
  4. Orange Tree, Lajpat Nagar
  5. SB Health Care Centre, Jasola Vihar
  6. Faraz Hospital, Jamia Nagar
  7. Abidin Medical Centre, Jamia Nagar 
  8. Mojiram Lions Eye Hospital, Akbarpur Mazra
  9. Bhardwaj Hospital, Budh Vihar
  10. Om Shiv Shakti Mann Nursing Home, Suleman Nagar
  11. Medicare Hospital, Delhi
  12. Iqbal Faizy Medical Center, Jamia Nagar 

Action on all bedded facilities shall be completed by June 30, the statement said.

The DPCC noted that it is "extra cautious" in hospitals where patients are "vulnerable".

(with inputs from pti)

Watch | 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story10 things you can do in Mumbai when it rains Next Story  