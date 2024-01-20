FACT CHECK: Viral scene from Ram Temple movie turns out to be misleading | Here’s the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A fact check on Ram Temple based film

India TV Fact Check : As the day for the inauguration of the Ram Temple nears with every passing day, misinformation on the event continues to spread on social media. Thousands of posts on social media are going viral with misleading claims. India TV's Fact Check team came across one such post in which a scene from a film has been edited and going around on social media claiming that it is a scene from a movie based on Ram Temple. When India TV investigated this claim, the post turned out to be misleading with the actual video being a scene from Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas'.

What is the viral claim?

A Facebook page 'hg 9' shared a video on January 7, 2024 with the caption, "2024 movie made on Ram Mandir". Hashtags of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Indian Army were also been placed below the caption.

Image Source : HG 9/FACEBOOKViral facebook post

In this shot, there is a scene from Ayodhya, where the police are searching a tanker with the Ram Mandir temple visible in the behind. Further in the video, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, seen in the get up of a fighter pilot, is seen trying to stop the attack on the temple. The entire video is of 7.33 minutes.

India TV did fact check

When our team reverse-searched some keyframes of this video on Google, they were redirected to the movie trailer of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas'. The trailer of this film was uploaded on RSVP Movies official YouTube channel on 8 October 2023 garnering 34 million views. When our team looked carefully at the trailer of the film, there were many scenes in the trailer which are used in the viral video. From here it became clear that the viral video contains scenes from Kangana's 'Tejas' film.

On digging more, our team came across a video from the 'behind the scenes' of this film on the YouTube channel of RSVP Movies. Here too they saw the same scenes being shot of Kangana Ranaut which are shown in the viral post. After this, when we searched the movie Tejas on the internet with the help of keywords, we came to know about the story of the movie Tejas. Our team found a review of this film on India TV Hindi website. It is said that in this film, actress Kangana Ranaut has played the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The story of the film ends with the foiling of the terrorist plot to demolish the Ram temple.

Image Source : INDIA TVReview of movie 'Tejas'

Another trailer was found on ZEE5's YouTube channel, which was uploaded on 26 December 2023. At the beginning of this trailer, a graphical depiction of Ram Temple is shown and in it Kangana Ranaut, who plays a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, gives information that blasts are going to occur at Ram Janmabhoomi at 7 o'clock. From here, our team got confirmation that the video going viral on Facebook had been cut from a scene from the film Tejas. The trailer of this film below is attached below.

What came out in the investigation?

India TV's Fact Check revealed that no film has been made on Ram Temple and the viral video is a scene from Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas'.

