Fact Check: Was Mohammed Shami forced to break his roza during Champions Trophy match? | Know truth Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media in which Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is saying he was forced to break his roza during Champions Trophy match.

India TV Fact Check: Amid controversy over Indian bowler Mohammed Shami not observing fast during the Champions Trophy, a video is going viral on social media in which the cricketer is heard saying that he was forced to break his roza. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that the viral video is edited.

Recently, Shami faced criticism from Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan in the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. Shami was seen drinking an energy drink on the field in the first innings when India were fielding in their knockout clash against the Aussies in Dubai.

What is going viral?

A video is going viral on social media platform. In a video Mohammed Shami is apologising to Muslims for not observing fast during the holy month of Ramzan. In the video, Shami says, "Yes, I broke roza that day. Muslim brothers and sisters, please do not misunderstand me. I did not do it on purpose. I was forced to break roza, otherwise, they would have destroyed my career. I apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters again."

Sharing the viral video, a user wrote: "Mohammed Shami explained the reasons for breaking his fast. He regrets and apologises for doing so."

India TV did investigation

As the video was going viral we decided to investigate the matter. To verify the claim, we first did a Google Open Search to see if Shami has released any video over the controversy, but no credible news sources could be found to support the claim. We also scanned his social media handles X and Instagram, but we couldn't find anything.

Further, we did a reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video and found that the original video on Shami's Instagram, which he had posted April 11, 2024. In the video he was seen wearing the same attire as in the viral video. In the original video Shami was seen wishing everyone a Happy Eid on behalf of his friends and family.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Orignial video posted by Mohammed Shami

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the this video was edited. Shami has not issued any clarification or apology. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

