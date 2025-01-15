Fact Check: Singer Neha Kakkar arrested? Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral claim related to Neha Kakkar

India TV Fact Check: A picture circulating on social media claims that the police have arrested Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. However, when India TV fact-checked this claim, it has been proved to be completely false.

What is going viral?

A picture of Neha Kakkar with police officers has gone viral on social media. Sharing this picture, users are claiming that Kakkar has been arrested by the police. A Facebook named Nature20 shared the picture and wrote: "Sad end to Neha Kakkar's career! This morning's news was a shock to all Indians!"

India TV investigated

To verify this claim, we conducted an investigation using Google Open Search. We searched with the help of related keywords and checked if there were any reports of singer Neha Kakkar being arrested by the police. However, we found no such news or previous reports suggesting that Neha Kakkar had ever been arrested in connection with any case.

To further clarify, we visited Neha Kakkar's official Instagram handle. There, we found that she had shared a post on her account as recently as Tuesday. This confirmed that the viral claim was false, and the photo in question had been edited and shared with misleading intent.

What came out in the Fact Check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that singer Neha Kakkar has not been arrested. The picture of them which is going viral on social media has been edited. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

