Fact Check: Did BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri advocate for driving out UP-Bihar people from Delhi? | Know truth

India TV Fact Check: Amid rising political tensions in the national capital as the Delhi elections approach, a screenshot of a purported Hindi newspaper report began circulating on social media. The report allegedly quoted BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, stating that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should be driven out of Delhi. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that the screenshot of the news report was fabricated and was shared on social media with a false claim.

What is going viral?

A post is rapidly gaining traction on social media, claiming that BJP leader and Kalkaji assembly seat candidate Ramesh Bidhuri has spoken about expelling people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Delhi. Numerous posts regarding this claim are going viral, with captions like "Will he become the CM of Delhi?". Many other similar posts are circulating online.

India TV did investigation

As the post gained widespread attention on social media, and was being linked to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, we decided to verify the claim. We started by searching relevant keywords on Google and came across an old post by Ramesh Bidhuri. In the post, he clarified, "I just got information that a statement regarding the residents of UP and Bihar was attributed to me on social media, but no newspaper name or publisher was mentioned. Such a fake newspaper clipping was also circulated by an AAP spokesperson on June 25."

Additionally, BJP's official account on X also denied the claim. In a post from October 13, 2018, it stated, "Delhi BJP denies this news circulating on social media, which has been spread by anti-social elements. The news is entirely false and baseless, being propagated by those seeking to divide society for political gains under a well-planned conspiracy. It is not connected to BJP or any of its leaders."

What came out in fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the claim being made with the post going viral on social media is false. The post was being made viral on social media with a false claim, so people are advised to be cautious of any such post.

