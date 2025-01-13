Fact Check: Are Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor dating? | Know truth of viral photos from Maldives

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral photos of Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor

India TV Fact Check: Some pictures of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor have surfaced on social media, with claims that the two were vacationing together in the Maldives. The news of the two dating is going viral on social media. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that these claims are untrue, and the images are not genuine.

What is going viral?

A few pictures of the Bollywood actress and the cricketer are being shared widely on social media and users are claiming that they were romancing in the Maldives.

On the social media platform X, a user named @divyakumaari shared four pictures of Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor and wrote: "Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor are romancing on Maldives beach, is this news correct friends?" In all these pictures, Hardik and Janhvi are seen together on the beach.

India TV did investigation

Pictures of Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor from Maldives were widely shared on social media, so we decided to investigate the claims. So we did a Google Open Search to verify whether the couple had visited Maldives together, but no credible news sources could be found to support the claim. Further, we checked their social media platforms, including their X and Instagram accounts, but no posts or images related to a Maldives vacation were found. We were not able to find any such picture of the two anywhere that matches the viral picture on social media.

To verify further, the viral images were analyzed using an AI photo detection tool, which revealed that the images were 99% likely to be AI-generated, confirming that the viral picture was fake and digitally created.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor are not dating and have not gone to Maldives together. The picture of them which is going viral on social media has been generated by AI. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

