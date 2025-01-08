Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan visit Mecca with his wife Gauri Khan? Know truth behind viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

India TV Fact Check: Several photos of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, allegedly taken at the Muslim holy site of Mecca, have been circulating widely on social media, with claims that Gauri converted to Islam after 33 years of marriage. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that these claims are untrue, and the images are not genuine.

What is going viral?

A few pictures of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are being shared widely on social media. In this picture, Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen in Mecca. By sharing this picture, people are also claiming that Gauri has converted to Islam. On the social media platform X, a user named Āyudhika wrote: "I thought Gauri has not converted. Non-Muslims are not allowed for Umrah. What am I missing? Why did Shah Rukh Khan suddenly have a change of heart?"

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV did investigation

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from Mecca were widely shared on social media, so we decided to investigate the claims. We first did a Google Open Search to verify whether the couple had visited Mecca together. However, no credible news reports supporting this claim were found. Further, we checked Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's X handles, as well as their Instagram accounts, but no such pictures or posts were found related to Mecca. We were not able to find any such picture of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan anywhere that matches the viral picture on social media.

To verify further, the viral images were analyzed using an AI photo detection tool. The results revealed that the images were 99 per cent likely to be AI-generated. This confirmed that the viral picture of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan in Mecca was fake and digitally created.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Screenshots of the results of the AI detection tool

On further investigation, we found a report published by TOI on October 8, 2024. According to this news, Gauri has clearly said that she respects Shah Rukh Khan's religion but she will not convert.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTGauri Khan's old statement

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have not gone to Mecca. The picture of them which is going viral on social media has been generated by AI. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

