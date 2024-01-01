Fact Check: No, Ratan Tata didn't present bulletproof buses to Indian Army, viral claim misleading

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of viral post about Ratan Tata

India TV Fact Check: Every day, numerous posts and news circulate on social media, and the authenticity of many is questionable. People often fall prey to misleading information, and fake news stories continue to circulate. In an effort to alert you about such fake news, we present India TV Fact Check. In this case, the fake news is related to the renowned industrialist Ratan Tata. A viral image on social media claims that Ratan Tata has provided the Indian Army with bulletproof and bomb-proof buses. Nevertheless, a fact-check conducted by India TV has demonstrated that this claim is misleading.

What is going viral?

A photo of Ratan Tata is being circulated on social media along with an image of a bus. It is being claimed that Ratan Tata has provided the Indian Army with bulletproof and bomb-proof buses.

A user named Ravi Kumar shared this image on Facebook with the caption, "Recently, Ratan Tata's 'Motors' has provided bulletproof and bomb-proof buses to the Indian Army." Similarly, a profile named Samajvadi Youth also shared the same image with the caption, "Ratan Tata has given the Indian Army bulletproof and bomb-proof buses."

India TV did the investigation

Currently, there is a surge in misleading posts on social media related to Ratan Tata. In numerous instances, Ratan Tata has personally refuted such claims. In light of this, we decided to examine the veracity of the viral claim. When we performed a Google Open Search on this matter, we did not find any news about Tata providing the Army with a vehicle like the viral bus resembling the one depicted in the viral post.

Subsequently, we scrutinized the social media profiles of Tata and the Indian Army. Although we came across information about various other crucial vehicles supplied by Tata, there was no mention of the bus featured in the viral image.

After that, we used Google Reverse Image Search and searched for the viral image. Upon doing so, we found a tweet from CRPF in 2017, where a similar bus was shown, and it was stated that this bus was handed over to CRPF by MIDHANI. This clarified that the bus was not provided to the Army by Tata.

What was found in Fact Check?

In a fact-check conducted by India TV, it was found that Ratan Tata or the Tata Group has indeed provided the military with various modern items. However, the bus in the shared image was actually provided to CRPF by a company named MIDHANI. Therefore, the claim made by users has proven to be misleading. People are advised to be cautious of such posts.

