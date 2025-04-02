Fact Check: MS Dhoni joined BJP? Know truth behind vial image of cricketer with PM Modi Fact Check: A photo of MS Dhoni with PM Modi is going viral on social media with claims that the cricketer has joined the BJP. Let's find out the truth.

India TV Fact Check: A photo of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with claims that Dhoni has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, when we fact-checked this, it was found that the photo is AI-generated.

What is going viral?

Several social media users are sharing a photo of Dhoni with PM Modi, in which he is seen wearing a saffron scarf featuring the Lotus symbol, which has gone viral on social media. The background of the alleged photo also shows a banner of the saffron party. The users are claiming that the CSK player has joined the BJP.

A Facebook user shared the photo with the caption, "MS Dhoni joins BJP."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

India TV did investigation?

As the photo was going viral, we decided to investigate it. To verify the authenticity of the claim, we searched on Google using relevant keywords, but found no credible media reports confirming that Dhoni has joined BJP. Moreover, we did not find any credible reports suggesting that PM Modi recently met Dhoni.

Further, we analysed the viral image and spotted several inconsistencies, like PM Modi's spectacles were not fully formed and the lotus symbol on the PM's shoulder, indicating that the image was AI-generated. Building on these findings, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which confirmed that it contained AI-generated or deepfake content.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Result of the AI detection tool

What came out in fact check?

A fact-check investigation confirmed that the viral image was digitally altered. It was also confirmed that Dhoni has not joined the BJP or met PM Modi. People are advised to be cautious of any such claim.

