Fact Check: Is PhonePe giving Rs 696 cashback during IPL 2025? Here's the truth behind viral claim Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that PhonePe is offering a Rs 696 cashback during the ongoing IPL season. Let's find out the truth.

India TV Fact Check: Several social media users have circulated a post alleging that PhonePe is providing a Rs 696 cashback as part of its promotional campaign during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. However, when we fact-checked this, it was found that PhonePe had not announced any such cashback offer.

What is going viral?

On March 22, a Facebook user named 'Ipl-Hub' posted a claim stating that PhonePe is offering a Rs 696 cashback during this IPL season. The post included a registration link for users to avail of the offer.

Originally written in Hindi, the post, which received 979 likes, read: "This IPL, PhonePe is giving Rs 696 free cashback."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)This is going viral

Investigation

As the video gained traction online, we decided to investigate the claim. To verify its authenticity, we examined the link shared in the viral post, which read Get.Offer.com, a domain that does not include PhonePe's official name. Further in our investigation, we clicked the on the provided link, which redirected to a website called 'Summers Gift', which was inaccessible at the time of writing this report.

Additionally, we examined PhonePe's official domain registration records, which confirmed that the company's website was registered in 2015 through the domain registration service GoDaddy.

To further verify the claim, we reviewed all of PhonePe's official social media handles to check for any announcements regarding the alleged Rs 696 cashback offer. However, our search did not find any official confirmation or mention of such a scheme.

While conducting a customised keyword search, our investigation led us to a blog on PhonePe's official website titled 'Stay alert from Cashback frauds!' The blog warned users about fraudulent links and social media pages that mimic PhonePe’s official website and logo to deceive people into believing in fake offers. The blog further clarified that PhonePe does not provide cashback or rewards through phone calls or external links.

"No additional action is needed from you to claim or accept Cashback. PhonePe does not offer Cashback or rewards for phone calls or links. Any URLs, social media posts or phone calls promising Cashback are misleading," the blog read.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)PhonePe warn users

What came out in fact check?.

A fact-check investigation confirmed that the viral post was false. PhonePe had not announced any such cashback offer for the ongoing IPL season and the links shared in the post directed users to fraudulent and non-functional websites. People are advised to be cautious of any such claim.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya confirm Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship? Here's the truth

Also Read: Fact Check: No, CSK fan did not hold anti-Aurangzeb poster at IPL, viral photo is digitally altered