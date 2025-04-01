Fact Check: Did Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad offer namaz? Know truth behind the viral video Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media claiming that Samajwadi Party leader and Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad has offered Namaaz. Let's know the truth behind the claim made in this viral post.

India TV Fact Check: In today's digital age, spreading false claims on social media has become effortless, often leading to significant harm and posing serious risks. Fake news spreads rapidly, making it crucial to verify information. To help you stay informed, India TV Fact Check investigates such misleading claims. Recently, a viral social media post alleged that Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad had offered Namaaz, gaining widespread attention online.

What is going viral?

A video circulating on social media claims to show Awadhesh Prasad offering Namaaz. A user shared this video on the platform X, with a caption, "Samajwadi Ayodhya ka Raja." Another user also posted the same video with an identical caption and included the hashtag #Ramadan.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

As the video rapidly gained traction on social media, we decided to investigate the claim. To verify the claim, we first did a Google Open Search to see if Shami has released any video over the controversy, but no credible news sources could be found to support the claim. Further, we did a reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video and found multiple news articles related to the video clip. However, none of these reports mentioned SP leader Awadhesh Prasad.

A news report from Aaj Tak clarified the situation. The article, titled "SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra read Namaz, political controversy erupted, watch," confirmed that the person in the video was SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, not Awadhesh Prasad.

The report further stated that BJP leaders had questioned Mehrotra's act of offering Namaaz in a mosque, sparking political debate. In response, Mehrotra defended his action, stating, "We respect all religions. We visit temples, gurdwaras, and churches. There is no political motive behind this."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra offered Namaaz

What came out in the fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that the viral claim circulating on social media is false. The post, which links the video to SP leader Awadhesh Prasad, has been debunked. The investigation confirmed that the claim is misleading, and users are advised to be cautious of such misinformation.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is PhonePe giving Rs 696 cashback during IPL 2025? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: No, CSK fan did not hold anti-Aurangzeb poster at IPL, viral photo is digitally altered