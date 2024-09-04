Fact Check: Is Instagram shutting down? Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral claim about Instagram

India TV Fact Check: Many posts and reels have been circulating recently on social media, claiming that Instagram will be closed on the 10th. However, a fact-check by India TV has confirmed that this claim is completely false.

What is going viral?

For the past several days, a video has been viral on social media platforms. In this video, it is said that the popular social media platform Instagram is going to close on the 10th. A user named Masur Khan Kallar shared this video on Facebook and wrote, "Just got the news that Instagram will be closed on the 10th. Share it with your friends quickly."



India TV did investigation?

The rumor about Instagram shutting down on the 10th was widely spreading on social media so we decided to investigate this claim. To verify this claim, we first searched for relevant keywords on Google Open Search but found no credible information about Instagram shutting down. Next, we checked Instagram's official handle on X, where there was no announcement regarding a shutdown. It became clear that the news of Instagram's closure was false and being spread inaccurately on social media.



What came out in fact check?

India TV's fact check has confirmed that Instagram has not officially announced a shutdown. Therefore, the viral news circulating on social media is false. People are advised to be cautious of such misleading posts.

