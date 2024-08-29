Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcome baby? Know truth behind viral photo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral picture of Deepika Padukone

India TV Fact Check: A collage featuring two images is circulating on social media, claiming that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has become a mother. In the viral pictures, Deepika can be seen holding a child in her lap. However, when India TV fact-checked this claim, it has proved to be completely fake.

What is going viral?

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September. They announced this exciting news to their fans at the end of February. Meanwhile, a collage of two pictures featuring Deepika holding a baby in her lap has been circulating on social media. The images appear to be taken in a hospital, with Deepika lying on a bed with the child.

A Facebook user named Rajesh Pandey shared these photos, claiming, "Good news! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with a child for the first time after 7 months of pregnancy." Many people have believed these pictures to be genuine, with the post receiving 30,000 likes and numerous congratulations for the couple.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis photo of Deepika is going viral

India TV investigated

These pictures were spreading rapidly on social media, prompting us to investigate their authenticity. We started by conducting a search using various websites and social media platforms with the help of Google Open Search. We then performed a reverse image search on the first picture in the viral collage. This led us to a similar photo on a website called 'LMT Online.' In the article dated January 2, 2022, the image shows a different woman instead of Deepika.

According to the report, the woman in the photo is named Cindy Chavez, and the picture was taken in Laredo, Texas. The child was born at Doctors Hospital, where it is a tradition for newborns to receive gifts each New Year. In 2022, Cindy Chavez and her daughter received gifts including clothes and a baby stroller, and their pictures were featured in media reports.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Original photo of was found in news article

The second photo in the viral collage was traced back to the website of a medical store called 'Shafakaran' in Tehran, Iran. In this image, the woman’s face is clearly visible, and it is evident that she is not Deepika Padukone, but someone else entirely.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Another screenshot of original photo

What came out in fact check?

India TV's investigation revealed that the claim associated with the viral video is false. The India TV Fact Check found that the images in question have been edited. The original photos are of two different foreign women, and Deepika Padukone's face has been superimposed onto them. Therefore, the viral claim circulating with these pictures on social media is fake. People are advised to be cautious of such misleading posts.

