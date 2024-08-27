Fact Check: Is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi married? Know truth behind viral picture

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of Viral Post about Rahul Gandhi

India TV Fact Check: A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, featuring three children and a young woman, has gone viral on social media, with claims that he is married and pretending to be single. However, India TV's fact-checking has confirmed that this claim is completely false.

What is going viral?

A photo of Rahul Gandhi with three children and a young woman is going viral on social media. The viral photo is shared with the caption, "Rahul Vinci Khan on a tour with his wife Jonita Vinci Khan (drug peddler), son Nohak Vinci Khan, daughter Minak Vinci Khan? Rahul Vinci calls Hindus violent animals and the foolish people of India want to make him the Prime Minister, he spreads lies in the whole country that I am a young bachelor leader." Many users also shared the photo with the same claim.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV investigated

As the picture of Rahul Gandhi with three children and a young woman was rapidly spreading on social media, being falsely linked to his wife and children, we decided to investigate the claim. We searched for the image using relevant keywords on Google Open Search and found a report from ABPlive.com dated December 9, 2022. The report reveals that Rahul Gandhi had kept a promise made to three students from MP during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Specifically, during the Yatra's stop in Bundi, Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi fulfilled his promise of a helicopter ride to these three girls from Ujjain, who had come to see him at the helipad in Gudli.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTNew report

What came out in fact check?

India TV fact-check has confirmed that the individuals seen with Rahul Gandhi in the viral photo are not his wife and children. Instead, they are students to whom Rahul Gandhi had promised a helicopter ride. The photo was being shared on social media with misleading claims. People are advised to be cautious of such false posts. India TV's investigation has debunked the claim regarding Rahul Gandhi's family.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli donate Rs 50 crore to Kolkata rape-murder victim's mother? | Know truth here

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Fake news of actress Hina Khan's death goes viral, here's the truth