FACT CHECK: Fake news of actress Hina Khan's death goes viral, here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of the viral post on Hina Khan's death.

Social media is a hotbed for fake news, with false information about everyone, from ordinary people to celebrities spreading rapidly. The latest fake news involves popular TV actress Hina Khan. Several social media posts and videos have gone viral, falsely claiming that Hina Khan has passed away. However, India TV conducted a fact check and found these claims to be completely untrue.

What’s going viral?

In recent days, rumours about Hina Khan’s death have been circulating widely on social media. The false reports claimed that the actress died in Germany. A Facebook page called "Facts Diary" shared a video with the caption, "Hina Khan's body brought back from Germany. Salman Khan attended the last rites." Similar posts have appeared, with claims like "All of Bollywood attended Hina Khan's last farewell. Hina is no more."

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the post going viral on the internet.

India TV investigates

As the news spread rapidly, India TV took steps to verify the claims. It's worth noting that Hina Khan recently revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. First, India TV searched Google for any credible news about her death but found nothing to support the rumours. Then, our team checked Hina Khan's social media accounts. On X (formerly Twitter), we found that Hina had retweeted a post on August 17. Additionally, her Instagram account showed a recent post from August 21, confirming that she is alive. The conclusion was clear: the rumours of Hina Khan's death are entirely false.

Image Source : INDIA TVFact check by India TV.

Fact Check outcome

India TV’s fact check confirmed that the reports of TV actress Hina Khan’s death are completely baseless. Hina Khan is alive and continues to be active on social media. People are advised to be cautious of such fake news and avoid spreading false information.

Also read | Fact Check: Is CBI probe of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case being impacted due to political pressure?