Fact Check: Is government giving free scooty to women under 'Ladli Behna Scooty Yojana'? Know truth

A large number of fake news goes viral on social media every day. To warn you about such news, we bring India TV Fact Check. The latest instance involves a viral post about a so-called free scooty scheme. The post claims that the government is providing free scooters to women under the "Ladli Behna Scooty Yojana." However, after verification, this claim has been found to be completely false.

What is going viral?

A poster promoting a supposed government scheme is going viral on social media. It claims: "Laadli Behna Scooty Scheme 2025 – Sisters will be given free scooties so they can study and work. Women aged 18 to 40 are eligible under this scheme. Message us 'Hi' to apply." However, the poster contains several errors and inconsistencies. The post, shared on Facebook by an account named Sarkari Savera, reads: "Sisters will get the gift of free scooty! Apply soon." It also urges users to click on a suspicious link.

Investigation

We were sceptical about the viral social media post claiming a "Free Scooty Scheme". To verify its authenticity, we began our investigation using Google Open Search. We searched for any official announcement regarding a Ladli Behna Scooty Yojana by the government, but found no such scheme listed on any official portal.

Further digging revealed that while the Uttar Pradesh government had indeed announced a scheme to award free scooties to girl students who performed well in their Class 12 exams, this is entirely different from the viral claim.

We then examined the link provided in the post Sarkaripost.in. It's important to note that genuine government websites typically end in '.gov.in' or '.nic.in'. The presence of a private domain like '.in' without official identifiers indicates that the source is unreliable. Based on all these findings, we concluded that the viral post is fake, and users should avoid clicking on such links or sharing personal details through them.

What came out in the Fact Check?

The fact check has revealed that the post going viral on social media claiming that the government is giving free scooty to women under the Ladli Behna Scooty Scheme 2025 is completely fake. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

