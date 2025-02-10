Fact Check: Did Samay Raina joke about Rekha on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati? Know truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of a viral video of Samay Raina

India TV Fact Check: A video recently went viral on social media, with multiple users claiming it captured comedian Samay Raina and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan bursting into laughter after Raina joked about actress Rekha on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that the clip was digitally altered.

Samay, along with Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani, was recently invited for an influencers' special episode of Sony TV's popular quiz show.

What is going viral?

On February 3, an X user shared a clip from the latest episode of the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The video allegedly showed comedian Samay Raina making a joke about veteran actress Rekha, which left Bachchan in splits. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Samay Raina rocks. Amitabh Bachchan shocks".

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV did investigation

We extracted the multiple keyframes from the viral video and used Google Lens to search for it. We found that several users had shared the same video with similar claims. Then, we did the customised keyword search on Google, which led to the original episode video on Sony LIV’s official app, uploaded on January 31, 2025. We watched the entire episode, but we did not find an instance of Samay Raina making a joke about veteran Bollywood actress Rekha.

Additionally, while reviewing the comment sections of the viral post, several users pointed out that the video appeared to be AI-generated. Taking this into account, we analyzed the viral video using the AI detection platform Hive Moderation, which indicated a strong presence of AI-generated or deepfake content. Below is a screenshot of the result.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT AI-generated contest detection tool

Based on this analysis, we concluded that the viral video was digitally altered by modifying an existing clip and overlaying it with AI-generated audio.

What came out in Fact Check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that that a clip was digitally altered using AI-generated audio and shared on social media with a false claim. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

