Fact Check: Did Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' die days after industrialist’s demise? Know truth

India TV Fact Check: A post circulating widely on social media claims that the late Ratan Tata's pet dog, named 'Goa,' passed away days after the industrialist's demis. However, a Mumbai Police official has debunked this rumour, stating that the claim is false.

What is going viral?

A post is going viral on social media claiming that industrialist Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' has died soon after his owner's death. It is being claimed that 'GOA' did not eat or drink anything after Ratan Tata's death, due to which he died. One such viral caption reads, "Sad news...Tatas pet Dog GOA DIES AFTER 3 DAYS ..OF HIS DEATH ..That's why they say that Dogs are more faithful to their masters, than human beings!"

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the post about Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' rapidly spread on social media, we decided to investigate the claim. First, we did a Google Open Search to find news related to the viral claim but we did not find any such report. However, we found an Instagram post from a Mumbai Police officer related to the viral claim.

Sudhir Kudalkar, a Mumbai Police officer, addressed the misinformation by posting on Instagram. In his post, he clarified, "A WhatsApp message is circulating about Late Ratan Tata Ji’s pet dog, Goa, passed away. I verified this with Shantanu Naidu,@suitcase_full_of_sparks who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine. Please make sure to verify facts before sharing posts."

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Mumbai Police clarifies

What came out in fact check?

The fact check has confirmed that the viral post circulating on social media claiming the death of late Ratan Tata's pet dog, Goa, is entirely false. Goa is healthy, and the claim being spread was baseless. Therefore, the people are advised to be cautious of any such post.

