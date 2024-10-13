Fact Check: Did Delhi CM Atishi apologise for 'Jai Shri Ram' chant? Know truth of viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video Delhi CM Atishi

India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media with claims that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi apologised for uttering "Jai Shri Ram" during a school inauguration in Delhi. However, this claim has been proved wrong in a fact check done by India TV.

What is going viral?

A video circulating on social media claims that Atishi apologised to members of the Muslim community for beginning her speech with the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" during a school inauguration in Delhi. In the clip, individuals wearing Muslim caps can be seen objecting during her speech.

An X user shared a video and wrote, "When Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi Marlena went to Shri Ram Colony, as soon as she started her speech by saying Jai Shri Ram, the crowd of Muslims sitting there immediately got up and started shouting why did you say Jai Shri Ram ...?? Then what, Atishi Marlena immediately apologized."

A Facebook user named Ajit Kumar Sharma shared this video on September 28 and wrote, "When Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi Marlena went to Shri Ram Colony, as soon as she started her speech by saying Jai Shri Ram, the crowd of Muslims sitting there immediately got up and created a ruckus that why did you say Jai Shri Ram? Then what, Atishi Marlena immediately apologised."

India TV investigated

As the video of Netanyahu was going viral on social media, we decided to investigate the claims surrounding it. To verify the video we first reverse-searched the keyframes of the video through Google Lens. We found the full video of the event, where the incident took place, on the official YouTube channel of the Directorate of Education, Delhi. This programme was broadcast live on YouTube on March 9, 2024.

Upon carefully reviewing the video, it was noted that at the 40:40-minute mark, Atishi said, "If I have been most happy to inaugurate any one school, then it is to inaugurate this school in Khajuri Khas." This statement led to some displeasure from the audience. A person then approached the stage to inform Atishi that the school was actually located in 'Shri Ram Colony,' not 'Khajuri Khas.'

When she realised her mistake, Atishi immediately apologised, saying, "I would like to apologize to the residents of Shriram Colony, the school in Shriram Colony, where children from Shriram Colony, Khajuri Khas, Karawal Nagar, and Sonia Vihar will also study.”

What came out in fact check?

The fact-check has confirmed that the claim regarding Atishi, the then Education Minister of Delhi, apologising after mentioning 'Khajuri Khas' instead of 'Shriram Colony' during the school inauguration ceremony is misleading. People are advised to be careful with such posts.

