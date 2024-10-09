Fact Check: Did Kolkata's Howrah Bridge collapse? Know truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of a viral video related to Howrah Bridge

India TV Fact Check: A video is widely circulating on social media with claims that Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge has collapsed. However, this claim has been proved wrong in a fact check done by India TV.

What is going viral?

A video of a bridge collapse has been shared on Instagram by a user named vishal_jaunpuriya_01. In the caption, the user wrote, "_Howrahbridge_pul_aaj_gir_gaya." The viral video also contains text that says, "Bhai logon ye Howrah Bridge pul aaj gir gaya," with the date 28/09/2024 displayed on it.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

India TV investigated

India TV investigated the video circulating on social media about the alleged collapse of the Howrah Bridge. First, we did a Google Open Search to find news related to the viral claim but we did not find any such report that mentioned the collapse of the Howrah Bridge. Then we took a screenshot of the viral video and used Google Reverse Image search. On doing this, we found many such posts on X in which the same video was shared. However, most of the posts claimed that this video was from Vietnam. After this, we searched the news with the help of keywords related to the matter, and then we found the news published by BBC on 10 September 2024, which confirmed that the bridge had fallen into the river due to a storm in Vietnam.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT BBC report of on viral video

What came out in fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the claim of the collapse of the Howrah Bridge on social media is completely false. The video going viral is from Vietnam where a bridge collapsed into a river due to a storm. People are advised to be cautious of such posts.

