Fact Check: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das' death rumours go viral | Know truth

Fact Check of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's death rumours

India TV Fact Check: A picture is being shared on social media claiming that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, has passed away. However, when India TV fact-checked this video it was confirmed that it is false.

What is going viral?

A picture of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was shared on social media, with users claiming that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President is dead. In the photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen bowing to someone lying on a ventilator, which led users to believe and share the false claim.

A Facebook user shared a photo along with a post that read, "Extremely sad news, Shri Ram Mandir Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Ji Maharaj breathed his last. May God grant you a place at his feet. Om Shanti Om Shanti." Another user wrote, "Very sad, Shri Ram Mandir Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopaldas ji breathed his last, departed for Golokdham. May Lord Shri Ram grant you the best place at his feet. Om Shanti Om…."

India TV did investigation

As the picture was going viral on social media, we decided to investigate this claim. To know the truth of the claim going viral on social media, we first did a Google search with the help of relevant keywords. We found several media reports, which stated that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is completely healthy.

During the investigation, we also found an official statement on the official 'X' account of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' regarding the health of Mahant Shri Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj. In this, the news going viral on social media was described as misleading and false and it was said that Mahant Pujya Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj is completely healthy. He is at his residence Mani Ram Das Cantonment Ayodhya.

Additionally, we conducted a reverse image search to verify the authenticity of the picture. It was found that the saint lying on the ventilator in this picture is Swami Smranananda Ji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared this picture on his social media account after meeting him in Kolkata in March 2024. "Upon reaching Kolkata, went to the hospital and enquired about the health of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery," PM Modi said in a post.

What came out in fact check?

The fact check conducted by India TV confirmed that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is completely healthy and is recuperating at his residence Mani Ram Das Cantonment Ayodhya. The viral claim circulating on social media was found to be false and misleading. Users are advised to be cautious of such videos.

