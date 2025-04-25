Why Pakistan's denial of involvement in Pahalgam terror attacks has zero credibility | Explained Denial has remained Pakistan's modus operandi, be it the Kargil War of 1999, the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, or now the Pahalgam terror incident. Despite initial denials, Pakistan's U-turn keeps it in a Catch-22 situation.

New Delhi:

Just after the Pahalgam terror attacks, which saw the killing of 26 tourists, Pakistan responded by denying its involvement. It tried to suggest that the five terrorists, who unleashed havoc on April 22, were freelancing militants, for whom Islamabad should not be held accountable. This is not the first time that Pakistan has looked desperate to disassociate itself from the terror attacks aimed at destabilising India.

Example 1: Kargil War, 1999

Denial has remained Pakistan's old playbook. To cite a previous instance, during the Kargil War of 1999, Pakistan denied its involvement. It stressed that the "Kashmiri freedom" fighters had taken control of several hilltops in Kargil. However, its army chief, Asim Munir, in a statement, underscored the Pakistani army's 'bravery' in 1948, 1965, 1971, and the Kargil.

Munir's exact statement was, "Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 or the 1999 Kargil war, thousands of Shuhadas (martyrs) have sacrificed their lives for the country and nation."

Example 2: Mumbai Terror Attacks, 2008

Again, after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Pakistan said it was not given any 'tangible proof' that Ajmal Kasab was a Pakistani.

Later, to counter Islamabad's stand, Dawn News reported, "Pakistani authorities, during the course of their own investigations into the Mumbai carnage, have established the identity of the only surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, as a Pakistani national."

Example 3: Pahalgam Terror Attack, 2025

Coming to the latest incident, the Pakistani leadership denied its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attacks. Defence Minister ruled out Pakistan's involvement, saying, "Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack."

He distanced Islamabad from the bloodshed, as he called the violence “home-grown” and part of a "wider rebellion" against New Delhi. Asif said, "These are not acts of foreign interference but local uprisings." The reaction came a day after a terror attack rocked one of the most iconic locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Finally, Pakistan admits...

While Pakistan is yet to counter its stand, Khawaja Asif has admitted Pakistan's involvement in promoting terrorism, including funding and backing terrorist groups.

In conversation with Sky News, Asif says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades and the West, including Britain.

Also Read | Pakistan admits support for terror outfits, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says 'did dirty work for US'