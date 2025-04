Pakistan's first reaction to Pahalgam terror attacks: 'Nothing to do with it' In its first reaction to the Pahalgam terror attacks, Pakistan has distanced itself from the attacks. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack."

New Delhi:

A day after a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam rocked Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif distanced Islamabad from the bloodshed, describing the violence as “home-grown” and part of a wider rebellion against India.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Asif said, "Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack," as he asserted that 'Islamabad has nothing to do with it'.