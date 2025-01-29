What is 'Beating Retreat Ceremony' and what’s its significance in Republic Day celebrations? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tri-Services bands arrive for full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat ceremony: India marked its 76th Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday) with a spectacular parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital, highlighting the nation's military power, cultural heritage and unique diversity. The celebration included colourful cultural performances and impressive marches by contingents of different armed forces.

After the celebrations of Republic Day ('gantantra diwas'), several events take place in Delhi which includes the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony on January 29 (Wednesday), and National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv, a cultural festival at the Red Fort from January 26-31.

Know about history of 'Beating Retreat' ceremony

'Beating Retreat' traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.

It is held on the evening of January 29, three days after Republic Day, at the Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. The ceremony features a musical performance by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The ceremony is presided over by the President of India, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces. The beating retreat ceremony in India was first held in the 1950s, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

When was 1st beating retreat ceremony held in India?

The beating retreat ceremony in India was first held in the 1950s, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

Image Source : RASHTRAPARV (X) Beating Retreat ceremony.

When Beating Retreat will take place?

The Beating Retreat ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29. The ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. The music bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) play captivating tunes on this occasion.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, part of the national Republic Day celebrations, sees people across India immersing themselves in patriotism, as cultural songs fill the air and the nation's flag colours adorn the crowd, symbolising unity and pride.

How to purchase tickets for Beating Retreat?

Beating Retreat full dress rehearsal tickets for January 28 cost Rs 20 while the cost for the ceremony is Rs 100. Tickets can be purchased directly from the aamantran.mod.gov.in or ‘Aamantran’ mobile app.

Tickets can also be purchased from the booths or counters on the production of Original Photo ID Card (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc, which will also be required to be carried for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/Beating Retreat Rehearsal) from five locations: Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2), Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3), Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate), Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1) and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gate No 7 & 8).