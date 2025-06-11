What exactly is 'Vibe Coding,' and why is it causing a stir within the IT sector? This innovative approach to software programming has sparked considerable discussion in the IT sector. Many professionals are embracing this new coding method, while others express concerns that it may lead to challenges in the future.

Coding is a technique used to create software, apps, websites, and more. Every time you open an app on your computer or smartphone, it has been built through coding. As technology evolves rapidly, a new term is gaining traction in the IT sector: Vibe Coding. The term represents a fresh approach to writing software programs, appealing to a new generation of engineers. Nonetheless, some individuals express concerns that Vibe Coding might lead to issues down the line. Let's dive deeper into this intriguing term that's making waves in the IT industry.

What is Vibe Coding?

Traditionally, IT professionals spend hours in front of a computer, meticulously writing software programs with line-by-line instructions that demand technical skills and practice. Vibe Coding simplifies this process, though some view it merely as a trend on social media. In fact, it utilises AI to make coding more accessible.

This innovative approach transforms complex coding tasks into manageable ones. With Vibe Coding, you can develop software or apps simply by providing straightforward instructions to a computer.

Recently launched AI tools like Codex and Deep Research have made this easier than ever. All you need to do is describe your software or app idea within these tools, and within moments, they will generate the basic code for you. However, it’s essential to articulate your idea clearly to achieve the desired results.

Where did Vibe Coding come from?

The concept of Vibe Coding was introduced by Andrej Karpathy, who has worked with both Tesla and OpenAI. He envisioned a way to streamline traditional coding practices. Andrej believed that if we dedicate as much time to refining our ideas as we do to coding, we could develop software more effectively.

You don’t need to be an expert coder to engage in Vibe Coding; the AI tool will handle the initial coding, allowing you to tailor the software to meet your specific needs.

How does Vibe Coding work?

Using Vibe Coding is quite straightforward. First, you need to access tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Replit, or Cursor. Then, you can explain your idea in detail. For instance, if you want to create a colorful hide-and-seek game for children under five, you would type, "I want to create a colorful hide-and-seek game for children below 5 years of age."

Upon entering this command, these AI tools will generate the game’s code for you. You can then test the code, and if adjustments are needed or issues arise, you can modify it through additional commands.

Is Vibe Coding causing concerns?

Some professionals within the IT industry worry that Vibe Coding might lead to complacency among software developers. They argue that while AI can handle basic coding tasks, effective software development relies on more complex coding done by skilled professionals. Nonetheless, mastering traditional coding will still be crucial for crafting intricate software or applications.

